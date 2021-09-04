ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

ROG stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.90. The stock had a trading volume of 58,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,591. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

