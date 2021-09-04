ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,081 Shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,081 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Nemaura Medical worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 110.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 70,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nemaura Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 10.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Nemaura Medical stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 99,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,996. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

