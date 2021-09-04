ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,575.31. 66,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,486.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.93. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $926.88 and a 12 month high of $1,594.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

