Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $1,340,890.80 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,340,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $93.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

