ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

