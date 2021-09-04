Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Update

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $164.16 and a 1 year high of $387.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.96. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of -137.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

