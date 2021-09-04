Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ANZBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.