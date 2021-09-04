Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $288.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $354,644,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

