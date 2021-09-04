Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 593,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $164,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $288.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

