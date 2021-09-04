AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.85. 480,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,040. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.82.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

