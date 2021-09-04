Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Down 13.8% in August

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 308,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.61. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

