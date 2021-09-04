Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 4.6%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.44. 2,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 627,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

