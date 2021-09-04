B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $2.50 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.73. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 335.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

