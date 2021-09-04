Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.05% of Snap-on worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 271.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 327,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.90. 174,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

