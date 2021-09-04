Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 2,309 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,378. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

