Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $157.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

