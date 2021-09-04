Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 14,243 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Centene by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

