Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 809 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.