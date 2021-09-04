Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 7,929 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 63.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $590.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $552.63 and a 200-day moving average of $512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

