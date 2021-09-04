Barclays Initiates Coverage on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REG. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.13.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

