Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

