Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLT. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $261.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.58 and a 200 day moving average of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

