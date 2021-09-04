Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $228.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average is $220.15.

