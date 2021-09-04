Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,874.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,667.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,384.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

