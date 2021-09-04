Barrett Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.1% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $45,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.44 and a 200 day moving average of $195.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.