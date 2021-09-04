Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €120.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.86 ($116.30).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €79.40 ($93.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

