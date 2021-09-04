Bbva USA Buys New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $204,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $208,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $170.75 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

