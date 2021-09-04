Bbva USA Buys Shares of 2,231 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,062.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,270,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,305,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,000 shares of company stock worth $102,632,000. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $416.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.11. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

