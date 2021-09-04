Bbva USA Buys Shares of 7,451 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 66,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

