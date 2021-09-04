Bbva USA Invests $325,000 in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,163,000 after buying an additional 46,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Monro stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.