Bbva USA Invests $575,000 in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bbva USA bought a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,536,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,074,000 after buying an additional 80,839 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 18.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $122.24 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $123.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.