Bbva USA Makes New $473,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 300.0% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

