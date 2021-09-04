Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,849.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Libertas Partners raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Bellway alerts:

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,464 ($45.26) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,333.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,399.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.