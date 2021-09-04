Berenberg Bank Downgrades BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) to Hold

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.44. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $272.35 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 35.72%.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

