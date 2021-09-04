Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,670 shares of company stock worth $5,349,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $218.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

