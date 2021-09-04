Bessemer Group Inc. Has $36.25 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $175.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

