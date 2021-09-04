Bessemer Group Inc. Has $53.83 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $53,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after buying an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $298.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

