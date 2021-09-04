Bessemer Group Inc. Has $57.73 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of The Hershey worth $57,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

