Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

NASDAQ BWMX opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.93.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

