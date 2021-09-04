BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BGSF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $134.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.63.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

