BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $65.28

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.28, but opened at $61.18. BHP Group shares last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 36,637 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHP. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

