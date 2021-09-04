Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $310,069,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 6.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,193,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $190,451,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $140,784,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BILI shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.95. 3,029,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

