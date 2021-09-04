Binance USD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $12.55 billion and approximately $5.84 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00126920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00178534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00805576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00048576 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,546,936,699 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

