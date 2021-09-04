BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Raised to $65.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

BLFS opened at $53.26 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 887.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $27,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

