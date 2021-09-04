BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 887.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $407,323.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,010,658.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,566. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.