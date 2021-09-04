BioPassport Token (BIOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $12.26 million and $1.06 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00172214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048084 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars.

