Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Raised to $17.00 at Raymond James

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.