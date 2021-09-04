BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BKT stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.13% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

