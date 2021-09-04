BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

