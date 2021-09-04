BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of MQT stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
